1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 4,048,432 shares due to an exercise of call options (exercise price amounts to EUR 1.00 per share for 2,885,024 of the new shares and to EUR 1.15 per share for 1,163,408 of the new shares)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 2885024.00 EUR
1.15 EUR 1337919.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.0431 EUR 4222943.2000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
