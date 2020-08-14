





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

TWG Ventures GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Thomas Wartmut

Last name(s):

Griesel

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 4,048,432 shares due to an exercise of call options (exercise price amounts to EUR 1.00 per share for 2,885,024 of the new shares and to EUR 1.15 per share for 1,163,408 of the new shares)

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.00 EUR





2885024.00 EUR



1.15 EUR





1337919.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.0431 EUR





4222943.2000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-12; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



