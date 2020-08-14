DGAP-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]











Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:






Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)










Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 24, 2020

Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx



















Language: English
Company: Turbon AG

Am Walzwerk 25

45527 Hattingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de





















 
