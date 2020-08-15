DGAP-Adhoc: Mendarion SE: Organe neu besetzt

2020. augusztus 14., péntek, 20:54





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mendarion SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Mendarion SE: Organe neu besetzt


14.08.2020 / 20:54 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Mendarion SE: Organe neu besetzt


Berlin, 14.08.2020: Die Organe der Mendarion SE wurden neu besetzt. Die Hauptversammlung der Mendarion SE vom 13.08.2020 hat die Herren Dürr, Schild und Munz als Verwaltungsratsmitglieder gewählt und im Anschluss daran hat der Verwaltungsrat mit Beschluss vom heutigen Tag Herrn Dürr zum Vorsitzenden des Verwaltungsrates und Herrn Munz zum Geschäftsführenden Direktor gewählt.



Kontakt:

Mendarion SE

Kurfürstendamm 11

10719 Berlin

E-Mail: info@mendarion.de










14.08.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de






















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Mendarion SE

Kurfürstendamm 11

10719 Berlin

Deutschland
E-Mail: info@mendarion.de
Internet: www.mendarion.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf
EQS News ID: 1119037





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1119037  14.08.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1119037&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum