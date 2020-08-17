

Thomas Dippold appointed as new member of the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE - succeeding Dr. Michael Majerus as CFO





Wiesbaden, August 17, 2020. During its meeting on August 17, 2020, the Supervisory Board of SGL Carbon SE decided to appoint Thomas Dippold (48) as CFO and member of the Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE effective December 1, 2020 with a tenure of five years. Thomas Dippold will succeed the long-standing CFO Dr. Michael Majerus, who will resign from his office as of November 30, 2020 by mutual amicable consent.





Thomas Dippold (German Diploma in Business Administration, MBA in USA) began his career at HSBC Bank in London and Düsseldorf. Further appointments led him to Schott AG amongst others in Singapore, followed by commercial management jobs and CFO positions in internationally active industrial companies headquartered in Germany. Mr. Dippold is currently CFO of the stock listed transportation technology company Schaltbau Holding AG.





The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Majerus very much for his great achievements in the interest of SGL Carbon and wishes him all the best and further success in his future endeavors.

















