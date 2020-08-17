DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund discloses preliminary figures for the 2019/2020 financial year
2020. augusztus 17., hétfő, 12:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
From mid-March 2020, the Company"s income and earnings were shaped by the severe restrictions on public life imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive impact this has had on the economy. Consequently, the consolidated revenue growth of 6.3% generated by the Company in the first nine months was wiped out in the final three months of the 2019/2020 financial year as revenue declined by more than 25% compared to the prior-year quarter, accompanied by a major drop in earnings.
In the 2019/2020 financial year (1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 486.9 million (previous year: EUR 489.5 million). Borussia Dortmund"s consolidated revenue remained virtually level at EUR 370.2 million (previous year: EUR 370.3 million).
In the financial year ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 44.0 million (previous year: profit of EUR 17.4 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -46.6 million (previous year: EUR 21.8 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 63.0 million (previous year: EUR 116.0 million).
Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 40.2 million (previous year: EUR 82.9 million).
The Group"s personnel expenses increased by EUR 10.1 million from EUR 205.1 million to EUR 215.2 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 13.6 million from EUR 92.5 million to EUR 106.1 million. The Group"s other operating expenses were up EUR 0.5 million year on year from EUR 118.5 million to EUR 119.0 million.
The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 1.7 million from EUR -1.7 million to EUR -3.4 million.
The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net loss for the year of EUR 49.7 million. In light of this earnings situation, it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting
Dortmund, 17 August 2020
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
At 12:00 p.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2019/2020 financial year, which will be live-streamed online at https://aktie.bvb.de.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1119451
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1119451 17-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]