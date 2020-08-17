DGAP-AFR: Energiekontor AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Energiekontor AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020

Ort: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020

Ort: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Straße 5

28359 Bremen

Deutschland
Internet: www.energiekontor.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1119493  17.08.2020 



