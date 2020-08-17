DGAP-AFR: Energiekontor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Energiekontor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020

Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020

Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













