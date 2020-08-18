DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE grows in the first half-year despite COVID-19 and confirms forecast for 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE grows in the first half-year despite COVID-19 and confirms forecast for 2020
Berlin, 18 August 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased its revenues by 30.8% to €328.9 million in the first half of 2020. In the same period, adjusted EBITDA decreased to €28.7 million and reached a margin of 8.8%, which was particularly due to the lower profitability of the subsidiaries Aumann, Delignit and OBO in the Technological Applications segment. Net cash of the MBB group amounted to €215.9 million, of which €182.1 million were attributable to the holding MBB SE.
Especially Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS developed very positively in the first half-year. The two companies, which together form the Service & Infrastructure segment, grew to €171.9 million in revenues and accounted for more than half of the MBB Group"s revenues. The segment"s contribution to consolidated EBITDA was also substantial at €24.9 million. The Technological Applications segment was significantly affected by COVID-19. The segment"s revenue declined by 32.9% to €118.5 million in the first half-year of 2020, with EBITDA of €0.8 million. The Consumer Goods segment, consisting of CT Formpolster and Hanke Tissue, recorded a decline in revenues of 13.4% to €38.5 million with EBITDA of €3.6 million.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, MBB is able to confirm its original forecast for 2020 of more than €660 million in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8-10%. Until today, this forecast was subject to uncertainty given the negative impact of COVID-19 on some business areas of MBB. Management now expects that the weakness of the affected areas can be compensated by the positive development of the Service & Infrastructure segment. Furthermore, MBB considers itself to be excellently positioned for new acquisitions and expects an increase in potential acquisition opportunities in the coming months.
The complete half-year report is available at www.mbb.com.
Court of Registration
