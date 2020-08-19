The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 15, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 aug 2020



Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Contract for difference

8.383.606,00

8.383.606,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

In Cash

Ordinary share

18.971.505,00

21.370.287,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.



Ordinary share

4.927.298,00

4.927.298,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

104,00

104,00













Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

13,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

8,22 %

5,77 %

Voting rights

15,02 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

9,26 %

5,77 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=97167