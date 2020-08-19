



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft





/ Total Voting Rights Announcement













RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















19.08.2020 / 10:58







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



RWE Aktiengesellschaft



RWE Platz 1



45141 Essen



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

19 Aug 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

676220048







