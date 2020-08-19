DGAP-NVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








19.08.2020 / 10:58



Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Aug 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:

676220048














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
