1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

HelloFresh SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

PLZ:

10405

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Ausübung von Finanzinstrumenten



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dominik Sebastian Richter

Geburtsdatum: 14.08.1985



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

DSR Ventures GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

12.08.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

4,13 %

1,54 %

5,67 %

173609500

letzte Mitteilung

2,54 %

3,01 %

5,55 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A161408

0

7166507

0,00 %

4,13 %

Summe

7166507

4,13 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Virtuelle Aktienoptionen

N/A/28.02.2027

28.02.2021 bis 28.02.2027

Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich,

1171875

0,68 %

Virtuelle Aktienoptionen

N/A/ 31.01.2029

31.01.2023 bis 31.01.2029

Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich,

1084337

0,62 %

Virtuelle Aktienoptionen

N/A/ 27.01.2030

27.01.2024 bis 27.01.2030

Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich,

380281

0,22 %

Restricted Stock Units

N/A

N/A

Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich,

41020

0,02 %







Summe

2677513

1,54 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Dominik Sebastian Richter

%

%

%

DSR Ventures GmbH

4,13 %

%

5,67 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

18.08.2020



