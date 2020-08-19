DGAP-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. augusztus 19., szerda, 14:41







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: HelloFresh SE







HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








19.08.2020 / 14:41



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: HelloFresh SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Saarbrücker Straße 37a
PLZ: 10405
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Ausübung von Finanzinstrumenten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dominik Sebastian Richter
Geburtsdatum: 14.08.1985

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

DSR Ventures GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

12.08.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 4,13 % 1,54 % 5,67 % 173609500
letzte Mitteilung 2,54 % 3,01 % 5,55 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 7166507 0,00 % 4,13 %
Summe 7166507 4,13 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG




































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Virtuelle Aktienoptionen N/A/28.02.2027 28.02.2021 bis 28.02.2027 Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich, 1171875 0,68 %
Virtuelle Aktienoptionen N/A/ 31.01.2029 31.01.2023 bis 31.01.2029 Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich, 1084337 0,62 %
Virtuelle Aktienoptionen N/A/ 27.01.2030 27.01.2024 bis 27.01.2030 Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich, 380281 0,22 %
Restricted Stock Units N/A N/A Anspruch nur auf Barausgleich, 41020 0,02 %
      Summe 2677513 1,54 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Dominik Sebastian Richter % % %
DSR Ventures GmbH 4,13 % % 5,67 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

18.08.2020














19.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1120717  19.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120717&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum