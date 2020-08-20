DGAP-News: Delivery Hero enters the DAX - Germany"s leading stock market index
Delivery Hero enters the DAX - Germany"s leading stock market index
Berlin, 19 August 2020 - Deutsche Börse has announced that Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world"s leading local delivery platform, will be included in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex). DAX is the leading German stock market index and consists of the 30 largest companies in terms of market capitalization and trading volume, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero just reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020, proving that our strategic decisions continue to result in excellent earnings. Entering the DAX is an acknowledgment that the capital market believes in our platform and a recognition of the unwavering dedication our employees bring to work every day, to create a product and service our customers love. We have always focused on building a robust business and a great company. Being part of the DAX, we will continue to expand our service, enhance customer experience, and work towards delivering anything - locally."
Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer of Delivery Hero, said: "Operating in over 40 countries, Delivery Hero is a truly global company. Becoming part of the DAX, Germany"s prime stock market index, is a great honor for a company of Berlin origins. We are proud of the business we continue to build, happy to see our vision moving the industry forward and ready to deliver on our new expectations as a DAX listed company. As always, we do not intend to stop here. Our teams have never been more committed to innovating and making a positive impact in our communities. There"s much more to come - we"re only just getting started."
[1] MDAX comprises the next 60 companies below DAX and SDAX the next 70 companies below MDAX, ranked by market capitalization and trading volume respectively.
