



DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Delivery Hero enters the DAX - Germany"s leading stock market index

















19.08.2020 / 22:06









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero enters the DAX - Germany"s leading stock market index

Deutsche Börse has decided to include Delivery Hero in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex), the leading stock market index in Germany, consisting of the 30 largest companies by market capitalization and trading volume, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange



Following its IPO in June 2017, Delivery Hero considers the inclusion in DAX as an acknowledgement of the company"s business model and growth journey



Delivery Hero will continue to pursue its global leadership ambitions from Berlin, pioneering quick commerce and working towards delivering anything - locally



Berlin, 19 August 2020 - Deutsche Börse has announced that Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world"s leading local delivery platform, will be included in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex). DAX is the leading German stock market index and consists of the 30 largest companies in terms of market capitalization and trading volume, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero just reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020, proving that our strategic decisions continue to result in excellent earnings. Entering the DAX is an acknowledgment that the capital market believes in our platform and a recognition of the unwavering dedication our employees bring to work every day, to create a product and service our customers love. We have always focused on building a robust business and a great company. Being part of the DAX, we will continue to expand our service, enhance customer experience, and work towards delivering anything - locally."





Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero had its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2017, was included in the SDAX only three months later and entered the MDAX[1] in June 2018. Starting off as a marketplace for online food ordering, the company later established its own delivery fleets and branched out into complementary business verticals. Today, Delivery Hero is also offering groceries and household goods (like pharmaceuticals, flowers, electronics and more), building new kitchen concepts, and even running its own local warehouses, Dmarts.

Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer of Delivery Hero, said: "Operating in over 40 countries, Delivery Hero is a truly global company. Becoming part of the DAX, Germany"s prime stock market index, is a great honor for a company of Berlin origins. We are proud of the business we continue to build, happy to see our vision moving the industry forward and ready to deliver on our new expectations as a DAX listed company. As always, we do not intend to stop here. Our teams have never been more committed to innovating and making a positive impact in our communities. There"s much more to come - we"re only just getting started."





For the second quarter of 2020, Delivery Hero reported an order growth of 95% and hit the milestone of delivering 100 million orders in one month. Continuing at this pace, 2020 is set to be the first year in which Delivery Hero will total more than one billion orders on its platforms. In Q3, Delivery Hero will further expand its global footprint by entering Japan. Overall, the company has become the world"s leading local delivery platform with over 630,000 restaurant partners and more than 25,000 employees.

[1] MDAX comprises the next 60 companies below DAX and SDAX the next 70 companies below MDAX, ranked by market capitalization and trading volume respectively.



ABOUT DELIVERY HERO



Delivery Hero is the world"s leading local delivery platform. The company has a strong presence in 39 out of 43 countries in which it is operating across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 600 cities around the globe. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the Company group has more than 25,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

MEDIA CONTACT



Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski



Director of Global Corporate Communications

sigrid.dalberg-krajewski@deliveryhero.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Daniel Fard-Yazdani



VP, Head of Investor Relations

daniel.fard-yazdani@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER



The press release contains forward looking statements, other estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding Delivery Hero SE"s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Delivery Hero SE"s prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates and potential or ongoing acquisitions. By their nature, Forward-looking Statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Similarly, past performance should not be taken as an indication of future results, and nor representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. The development of Delivery Hero SE"s prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates, and the effect of acquisitions on Delivery Hero SE may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance. In addition, even if the development of Delivery Hero SE"s prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates are consistent with the Forward-looking Statements contained in this presentation or past performance, those developments may not be indicative of Delivery Hero SE"s results, liquidity or financial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this presentation. Any Forward-Looking Statements only speak as at the date of this press release is provided to the recipient and it is up to the recipient to make its own assessment of the validity of any Forward-looking Statements and assumptions. No liability whatsoever is accepted by Delivery Hero SE in respect of the achievement of such Forward-looking Statements and assumptions.