Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vivoryon Therapeutics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/













Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Germany
Internet: www.vivoryon.com





 
