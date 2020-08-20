DGAP-AFR: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Vivoryon Therapeutics AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.08.2020

Ort: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Deutschland
Internet: www.vivoryon.com





 
