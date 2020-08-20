DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Extraordinary General Meeting of Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Capital for up to 200 mil. New Shares





Herzogenaurach, August 20, 2020. Today, Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) convenes an extraordinary general meeting for September 15, 2020 which will be held virtually in accordance with applicable COVID legislation.





The sole agenda item of the extraordinary general meeting will be the creation of an authorized capital to be in the position to issue up to 200 million new common non-voting shares by means of a capital increase as part of which existing shareholders are to be granted subscription rights.





Neither the convocation notice nor any resolution adopted by the general meeting constitute an announcement of any potential capital increase with subscription rights.





The authorized capital to be resolved upon will have a term of five years. Its purpose is in case of a potential capital increase to strengthen the capital base of Schaeffler AG in order to advance the transformation of Schaeffler AG and to take advantage of growth opportunities. In case the authorized capital is utilized, one objective of such a capital increase would be, among others, to increase the Schaeffler shares" free float.

