DGAP-News: GK Software SE: Growth push for GK Software in the 1st half of 2020
2020. augusztus 20., csütörtök, 09:00
According to provisional figures, GK Software SE was able to continue its growth in turnover during the whole of the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to exceed the comparative results from the previous year by 11.7% or EUR 5.89 million at a figure of EUR 56.16 million. EBITDA grew even more strongly and increased by approx. EUR 7 million to EUR 6.26 million in comparison with the previous year. The positive developments in the company"s cloud business and growth in the USA were responsible for the increase in turnover and the strong growth in earnings. The effects of the efficiency programme, which was introduced in the second half of 2019, were also extremely positive.
The month of July, which was also highly successful, gives reason for optimism for the further course of this financial year, particularly because business with new customers was very restrained during the first half of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the light of this, the Management Board is standing by the forecast that it provided in the 2019 annual accounts for the 2020 financial year as well as the restrictions that it contains regarding further statements beyond the year 2020.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,122 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Schweiz), Hornbach, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart. The software is currently being used at 319,000 installations across approximately 56,400 stores in 63 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 115.4 million in 2019. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1120715
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1120715 20.08.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]