Turnover increases by approx. 12 percent



Significant increase in profitability



According to provisional figures, GK Software SE was able to continue its growth in turnover during the whole of the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to exceed the comparative results from the previous year by 11.7% or EUR 5.89 million at a figure of EUR 56.16 million. EBITDA grew even more strongly and increased by approx. EUR 7 million to EUR 6.26 million in comparison with the previous year. The positive developments in the company"s cloud business and growth in the USA were responsible for the increase in turnover and the strong growth in earnings. The effects of the efficiency programme, which was introduced in the second half of 2019, were also extremely positive.

The month of July, which was also highly successful, gives reason for optimism for the further course of this financial year, particularly because business with new customers was very restrained during the first half of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the light of this, the Management Board is standing by the forecast that it provided in the 2019 annual accounts for the 2020 financial year as well as the restrictions that it contains regarding further statements beyond the year 2020.

About GK Software SE



GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world"s 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2019, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the second-fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market"s leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,122 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Schweiz), Hornbach, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart. The software is currently being used at 319,000 installations across approximately 56,400 stores in 63 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 115.4 million in 2019. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com

