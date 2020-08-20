DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: http://www.deutsche-hypo.de/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2020

Address: http://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)

Osterstraße 31

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-hypo.de





 
