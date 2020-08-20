DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG: CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the company by April 30, 2021 at the latest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel


NFON AG: CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the company by April 30, 2021 at the latest


20-Aug-2020 / 20:08 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR



NFON AG: CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the company by April 30, 2021 at the latest



Munich, 20 August 2020 - The CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the Management Board of NFON AG by 30 April 2021 at the latest. Hans Szymanski and the Supervisory Board have agreed to this by mutual consent.



The Supervisory Board is already looking for a successor. The company thanks Hans Szymanski for his many years of successful work as CEO & CFO of NFON AG.



Notifying person and contact Investor Relations



NFON AG

Sabina Prüser

Head of Investor Relations

+49 89 45300 134
sabina.prueser@nfon.com



Media Contact



NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com



Disclaimer



Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 89 453 00 0
E-mail: info@nfon.com
Internet: www.nfon.com
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1121443





 
