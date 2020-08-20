DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR

NFON AG: CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the company by April 30, 2021 at the latest

Munich, 20 August 2020 - The CEO & CFO Hans Szymanski will leave the Management Board of NFON AG by 30 April 2021 at the latest. Hans Szymanski and the Supervisory Board have agreed to this by mutual consent.

The Supervisory Board is already looking for a successor. The company thanks Hans Szymanski for his many years of successful work as CEO & CFO of NFON AG.

