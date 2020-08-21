DGAP-AFR: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020

Address: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/Rechtliche_Dokumente


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2020

Address: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/Legal_Documents













