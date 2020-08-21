DGAP-AFR: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. augusztus 21., péntek, 16:43
Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020
Ort: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/Rechtliche_Dokumente
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020
Ort: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/Legal_Documents
1121899 21.08.2020
