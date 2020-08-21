DGAP-AFR: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020

Ort: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/Rechtliche_Dokumente


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020

Ort: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/Legal_Documents













