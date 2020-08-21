





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Vontobel Financial Products GmbH





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















21.08.2020 / 16:43







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020Ort: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/Rechtliche_Dokumente Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 28.08.2020Ort: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/Legal_Documents

























21.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



