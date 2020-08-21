DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel


METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020


21-Aug-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Chairman of the Management Board, Olaf Koch, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he does not seek a prolongation of his contract (term until 1 March 2022) and intends to step down from the Management Board as of 31 December 2020.



The Supervisory Board will deliberate on the matter shortly.


Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations







Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
