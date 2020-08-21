DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: Chairman of the Management Board does not seek prolongation of contract and intends to step down as of 31 December 2020
2020. augusztus 21., péntek, 18:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Management Board, Olaf Koch, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he does not seek a prolongation of his contract (term until 1 March 2022) and intends to step down from the Management Board as of 31 December 2020.
The Supervisory Board will deliberate on the matter shortly.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1121915
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1121915 21-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
