Interim report #7



In the period from 17 August 2020 to 21 August 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,582 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:































Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
       
08/21/2020 1,026 26.9632 27,664.24
08/20/2020 482 26.8867 12,959.39
08/19/2020 1,094 26.5258 29,019.23
08/18/2020 648 26.4202 17,120.29
08/17/2020 332 26.2633 8,719.42

 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 40,510.



The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback



Bremen, 24 August 2020



Energiekontor AG



Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Straße 5

28359 Bremen

Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de





 
