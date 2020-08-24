Interim report #7

In the period from 17 August 2020 to 21 August 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,582 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date

Total number of shares repurchased (units)

Weighted average price (Euro)

Aggregate volume (Euro)









08/21/2020

1,026

26.9632

27,664.24

08/20/2020

482

26.8867

12,959.39

08/19/2020

1,094

26.5258

29,019.23

08/18/2020

648

26.4202

17,120.29

08/17/2020

332

26.2633

8,719.42



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 40,510.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 24 August 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board