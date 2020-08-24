DGAP-CMS: Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Logwin AG: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052








24.08.2020 / 10:00



Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052




Acquisition of treasury shares - 22. Interim Announcement





In the period from 17 August 2020 through 21 August 2020, in total 66 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.





Shares were acquired as follows:

 





















Date Total number of

shares acquired		 Volume-weighted

average price (Euro)
17 August 2020 12 128.6667
18 August 2020 0 0.0000
19 August 2020 16 127.6875
20 August 2020 22 130.2727
21 August 2020 16 128.0000

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 21 August 2020 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 2,338 shares.

 



The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

 



https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html



Grevenmacher, 24 August 2020



Logwin AG

The Board of Directors















Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
