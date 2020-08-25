



Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts regarding the disclosure of consolidated financial results Q2/6M 2020e and the guidance 2020e

















24.08.2020









Corporate News

Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts regarding the disclosure of consolidated financial results Q2/6M 2020e and the guidance 2020e



Hamburg, August 24, 2020 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is presenting an analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its half-year financial report 2020.

Currently six out of ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of the second quarter 2020e, the first half of 2020e as well as the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:

www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research

