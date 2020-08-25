DGAP-News: Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts regarding the disclosure of consolidated financial results Q2/6M 2020e and the guidance 2020e

Hamburg, August 24, 2020 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is presenting an analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its half-year financial report 2020.



Currently six out of ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of the second quarter 2020e, the first half of 2020e as well as the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.



The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research



 



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes on institutional investors.



Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "Prime" by ISS ESG, one of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies.



Further information on the company can be found at https://www.encavis.com/




Contact:


Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

------------------------------------------------------------

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg


Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242

Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129

e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

https://www.encavis.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis













