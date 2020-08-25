DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights, ISIN DE000A254WR1


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 5.720.981 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



62185  24.08.2020 


