24.08.2020 / 18:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

TTL Real Estate GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Prof. Dr.

Vorname:

Gerhard

Nachname(n):

Schmidt

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

Bezugsrechte, ISIN DE000A254WR1





b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 5,720,981 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2019





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0 EUR





0,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-21; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



