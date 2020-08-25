





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















24.08.2020 / 18:45









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Udo

Nachname(n):

Müller



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Derivat

Beschreibung:

Verkaufsoptionen auf Aktie, diese geführt unter ISIN: DE0007493991





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Put-Optionen für 83.000 Aktien an der Ströer SE & Co. KGaA mit Verfallsdatum 12.05.2022 und einem Ausübungskurs (Strike) von EUR 80,00





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

20,24 EUR





1679920,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

20,24 EUR





1679920,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-21; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



