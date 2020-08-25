DGAP-AFR: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. augusztus 25., kedd, 11:53







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








25.08.2020 / 11:53



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 02, 2020

Address: https://behrens.ag/finanzberichte/halbjahresbericht/













25.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG

Bogenstraße 43-45

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.behrens.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1122891  25.08.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122891&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum