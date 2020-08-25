DGAP-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.08.2020 / 14:38




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lauterbach

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56


b) Nature of the transaction

Pledging of 550,000 shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
