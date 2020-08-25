DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

2020. augusztus 25., kedd, 19:30















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.08.2020 / 19:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr
First name: Jalal
Last name(s): Bagherli

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
39.5672 EUR 1378600.38 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
39.5672 EUR 1378600.3800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA














25.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



62233  25.08.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum