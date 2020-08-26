DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG optimises and expands its loan financing structure
2020. augusztus 26., szerda, 08:57
TeamViewer optimises and expands its loan financing structure
While the sizes of the EUR and GBP term loans remain the same with EUR 125 million and GBP 66.6 million, the USD term loan has been reduced from USD 450 million to USD 340 million. The increased revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR 150 million, previously EUR 35 million is drawn initially in an amount of USD 75 million to partially fund the USD term loan repayment. The interest margin has been reduced by 25 basis points across all term loans and by 50 basis points in case of the RCF. In addition to the margin reduction, TeamViewer will benefit from resetting the USD Libor floor from 1% to 0%. Overall, the cash interest saving for the remaining financial year is estimated to be around EUR 1.5 million, which will largely compensate the one-off transaction costs of around EUR 1.7 million. From 2021 the expected annual saving will be in the EUR 5 million area. Furthermore, the amended credit facilities are now unsecured.
Carsten Keller, Head of Capital Markets of TeamViewer, said: "The successful transaction gives us additional flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives, enhances TeamViewer"s future cash generation and demonstrates the trust of our lenders in our strategy."
Commerzbank AG acted as coordinator and documentation agent and Freshfield Bruckhaus Deringer advised TeamViewer from a legal perspective.
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence.
Since the company"s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer"s software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
Goppingen, 26 August 2020
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Alternative performance measures (APMs)
TeamViewer has defined each of the following APMs as follows:
TeamViewer has defined these operational metrics and other financial measures for information purposes as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Jahnstraße 30
|73037 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 97200 81
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1123293
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1123293 26.08.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]