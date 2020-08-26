



TeamViewer optimises and expands its loan financing structure



Goppingen, 26 August 2020: TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity, has successfully concluded an amendment of its revolving credit and term loan facilities due September 2024. The new terms and conditions reflect the significant deleveraging and improved credit profile caused by the company"s very strong business development since its IPO in September 2019.

While the sizes of the EUR and GBP term loans remain the same with EUR 125 million and GBP 66.6 million, the USD term loan has been reduced from USD 450 million to USD 340 million. The increased revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR 150 million, previously EUR 35 million is drawn initially in an amount of USD 75 million to partially fund the USD term loan repayment. The interest margin has been reduced by 25 basis points across all term loans and by 50 basis points in case of the RCF. In addition to the margin reduction, TeamViewer will benefit from resetting the USD Libor floor from 1% to 0%. Overall, the cash interest saving for the remaining financial year is estimated to be around EUR 1.5 million, which will largely compensate the one-off transaction costs of around EUR 1.7 million. From 2021 the expected annual saving will be in the EUR 5 million area. Furthermore, the amended credit facilities are now unsecured.

Carsten Keller, Head of Capital Markets of TeamViewer, said: "The successful transaction gives us additional flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives, enhances TeamViewer"s future cash generation and demonstrates the trust of our lenders in our strategy."

Commerzbank AG acted as coordinator and documentation agent and Freshfield Bruckhaus Deringer advised TeamViewer from a legal perspective.





About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence.

Since the company"s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer"s software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.





