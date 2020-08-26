





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Gerd Alexander

Last name(s):

Schütz

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG





b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

"Class A" shares of C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund (no identification code), transferable securities which are linked to shares of Deutsche Bank AG, as well as their derivatives





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of "Class A" shares of C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund ("CQSSDF")

S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH (AUT) ("S-Quad") has sold 50% of its "Class A" shares (277,077.17 shares) it holds in CQSSDF, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, to Mr. Cristobal Mendez de Vigo.



CQSSDF has entered into a series of derivatives transactions, as a result of which it holds (i) options (in the form von long puts and short calls) on shares of Deutsche Bank AG; and (ii) shares of Deutsche Bank AG. CQSSDF is a "single-stock investment vehicle" insofar as it only holds Deutsche Bank AG securities.

The transaction is not related to a participation in a stock option plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.36 USD





100000.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.36 USD





100000.00 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-24; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



