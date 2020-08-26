





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Gerd Alexander

Nachname(n):

Schütz

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG





b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

"Class A"-Aktien des C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund (Keine Kennung), übertragbare Wertpapiere, die mit Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG, sowie mit deren Derivaten verbunden sind





b) Art des Geschäfts

Veräußerung von "Class A"-Aktien des C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund ("CQSSDF")

S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH (AUT) ("S-Quad") hat 50% der von ihr gehaltenen "Class A"-Aktien (277.077,17 Aktien) des CQSSDF, einer Gesellschaft mit Sitz auf den Kaimaninseln, an Herrn Cristobal Mendez de Vigo veräußert.



CQSSDF hat eine Reihe von Derivattransaktionen abgeschlossen. Als Folge dieser Transaktionen hält CQSSDF (i) Optionen (in Form von Long-Puts und Short-Calls) auf Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG sowie (ii) Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG. CQSSDF ist ein

"single-stock investment vehicle", da er lediglich Wertpapiere der Deutsche Bank AG hält.

Das Geschäft steht nicht im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0,36 USD





100000,00 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0,36 USD





100000,00 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-24; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



