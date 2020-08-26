DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch

2020. augusztus 26., szerda, 10:31















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








26.08.2020 / 10:30




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Gerd Alexander
Nachname(n): Schütz
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: "Class A"-Aktien des C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund (Keine Kennung), übertragbare Wertpapiere, die mit Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG, sowie mit deren Derivaten verbunden sind


b) Art des Geschäfts

Veräußerung von "Class A"-Aktien des C-Quadrat Special Situations Dedicated Fund ("CQSSDF")
S-Quad Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH (AUT) ("S-Quad") hat 50% der von ihr gehaltenen "Class A"-Aktien (277.077,17 Aktien) des CQSSDF, einer Gesellschaft mit Sitz auf den Kaimaninseln, an Herrn Cristobal Mendez de Vigo veräußert.

CQSSDF hat eine Reihe von Derivattransaktionen abgeschlossen. Als Folge dieser Transaktionen hält CQSSDF (i) Optionen (in Form von Long-Puts und Short-Calls) auf Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG sowie (ii) Aktien der Deutsche Bank AG. CQSSDF ist ein
"single-stock investment vehicle", da er lediglich Wertpapiere der Deutsche Bank AG hält.
Das Geschäft steht nicht im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0,36 USD 100000,00 USD


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0,36 USD 100000,00 USD


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-24; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














26.08.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland
Internet: www.db.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62009  26.08.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum