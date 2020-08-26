



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE





HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



HelloFresh SE



Saarbrücker Straße 37a



10405 Berlin



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

26 Aug 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

173864414







