1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Christian

Nachname(n):

Gärtner



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Art des Geschäfts

Ausübung von Call-Optionen gegen Cash-Settlement



Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

41,90 EUR





2933000,00 EUR



41,90 EUR





1676000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

41,90 EUR





4609000,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-25; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



