1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Gärtner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Call Options against Cash Settlement



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.90 EUR





2933000.00 EUR



41.90 EUR





1676000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.90 EUR





4609000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



