1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

Vorname:

Hasso

Nachname(n):

Plattner

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

139,1021 EUR





7058179,66 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

139,1021 EUR





7058179,66 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-08-24; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

UBS AG London Branch - Systematic Internaliser

MIC:

UBSY



