Update

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx) refers to the ASX Market Announcement dated 24



August 2020 notifying the market of PLX"s failure to pay its annual listing fees by the



due date.

PLX also refers to its announcement dated 8 May 2020 in which it confirmed that



manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana



and Stegelitz, Germany remained shut. PLX is continuing to review operational and financial requirements to enable it to reopen its facilities.

On this basis, and given the need for PLX to preserve its remaining financial reserves, PLX has determined that it is in the best interests of all security holders that PLX is removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Friday, 28 August 2020.

PLX refers to its announcement dated 21 August 2019 that it intended to delist in



Germany. The delisting will be effective as of Monday, 31 August 2020.

PLX will provide its shareholders with an update when there is progress in relation to



its operational and financial position. Please refer to PLX website for future information

https://pyrolyx.com/for-investors/.

For holders of CDI"s, CHESS Depository Nominee will revoke the trust under which it



holds the Pyrolyx AG shares, cancel the CDI"s and commence a process with the



intention to transfer the Pyrolyx AG shares to holders of those CDIs.



ENDS



About the Pyrolyx Group



Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt and CDIs at the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

Authorised for lodgement by Michael Triguboff, Chief Executive Officer