DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity
2020. augusztus 30., vasárnap, 20:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity
Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").
-----
The management board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER" or the "Company") has decided in principle to replace part of the shareholder loan it has received from it"s parent company ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO" ) with equity. As a part of this swap ADLER will increase it"s share capital against contribution in kind excluding shareholders" subscription rights.
The capital increase shall be effected with partial exercise of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4 para. 2 and 3 of the articles of association of the Company and shall be used as part of a debt-to-equity-swap under the authorization resolution dated 15 October 2015.
ADO shall be admitted to subscribe to the newly issued shares of the Company. A partial amount of up to EUR 500 million of the receivable from the existing shareholder loan shall be contributed as a contribution in kind.
The final decision regarding the capital increase against contribution in kind and its implementation shall only take place after receipt of a valuation report on the value of the receivable and after approval of the supervisory board of the Company.
Berlin, August 30, 2020
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1125033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1125033 30-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]