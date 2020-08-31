DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Solid financial performance in first half of 2020
2020. augusztus 31., hétfő, 08:10
ADLER Real Estate: Solid financial performance in first half of 2020
- FFO I stable despite EUR 0.5 billion portfolio sales in 2019
- WACD improved to historical low of 1.96%
- EPRA NRV up 3.1% reaching EUR 2.3 billion
Berlin, August 31, 2020 - The financial statements of ADLER Real Estate (ADLER) for the first half of 2020 are impacted by the fact that ADO Properties (ADO), which was included in the financial statements for the first time at the end of 2019, was deconsolidated with effect from 1 April 2020 after ADO successfully completed acquisition of ADLER. Additionally, ADO will replace its intercompany loan to ADLER by new ADLER equity. Financial performance of ADLER was impacted by disposal of parts of the BCP"s commercial portfolio and 3,700 non-core residential units which were sold in the course of 2019.
Net rental income reflects portfolio disposals made in the previous year
EPRA NRV 3.1% higher
The full report for the first half of 2020 is available on the ADLER Real Estate AG website at www.adler-ag.com.
