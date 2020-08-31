DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








31.08.2020




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Hohenadel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CHRO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
57.40 EUR 3271.80 EUR
57.40 EUR 3157.00 EUR
57.40 EUR 6486.20 EUR
57.40 EUR 3845.80 EUR
57.40 EUR 2812.60 EUR
57.40 EUR 6084.40 EUR
57.40 EUR 5740.00 EUR
57.40 EUR 26002.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
57.4000 EUR 57400.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
