1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Hohenadel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director (CHRO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.40 EUR





3271.80 EUR



57.40 EUR





3157.00 EUR



57.40 EUR





6486.20 EUR



57.40 EUR





3845.80 EUR



57.40 EUR





2812.60 EUR



57.40 EUR





6084.40 EUR



57.40 EUR





5740.00 EUR



57.40 EUR





26002.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.4000 EUR





57400.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-27; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



