DGAP-Adhoc: Smart Equity AG: Teilverkauf Technologieprojekt
2020. augusztus 31., hétfő, 12:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Smart Equity AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Smart Equity AG: Teilverkauf Technologieprojekt
Köln, 31. August 2020
Der Vorstand
Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:
Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Smart Equity AG
|Lütticher Straße 8a
|50674 Köln
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+ 49 (0) 221 / 240 34 96
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 32 12 / 4 15 19 43
|E-Mail:
|info@smartequityag.de
|Internet:
|www.smartequityag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMVD5
|WKN:
|A0SMVD
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1125375
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1125375 31.08.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]