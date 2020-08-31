



Acceptance rate of 34.4% for GRENKE AG"s scrip dividend

Baden-Baden, August 31, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, within the scope of the 2020 ordinary Annual General Meeting, has provided its shareholders the option to receive the dividend exclusively in cash or partly in cash and partly in the form of shares of GRENKE AG (scrip dividend). Shareholders holding a total of 34.4% of the no-par value shares entitled to dividends have chosen the scrip dividend instead of the cash dividend. With a subscription ratio of 112.5:1, a total of 141,655 new shares will be issued. The cash distribution amounts to approximately EUR 28 million.

The payment of the cash dividend, any residual balances and the post-tax adjustment amount is expected to be made on September 7, 2020. The new shares are expected to be posted to the shareholders" securities accounts via the depositary banks on September 8, 2020.

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

This document is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This document does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities or subscription rights for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities or subscription rights in the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction where such offer may be restricted or unlawful. Securities and subscription rights may not be offered or sold in the USA absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities and subscription rights referred to in this document have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of securities and subscription rights in the United States or anywhere else, except in Germany. For the purpose of a public offer in Germany, a document exempting the prospectus was published on the website of GRENKE AG on June 25, 2020.