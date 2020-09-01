DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Financing/Rating





DIC Asset AG: Planned issuance of new corporate bond





01-Sep-2020 / 10:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



DIC Asset AG: Planned issuance of new corporate bond

Frankfurt, 01 September, 2020 - The Management Board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board and subject to market conditions, to issue a rated (expected instrument rating of BBB- from S&P), unsecured and fixed rate benchmark corporate bond in an amount of up to €500 million and has mandated a consortium of banks to arrange a series of meetings with institutional investors in the course of a roadshow over the next few days. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to repay existing debt and finance potential future acquisitions. In this context, the Company intends, subject to a successful bond issue, to redeem all of its 3.25% notes due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2GSCV5) with an outstanding principal amount of approximately €180 million and to repay all outstanding bonds early. If the Company exercises its call right, a corresponding notice of termination will be published in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.





IMPORTANT NOTICE:



The securities referred to herein may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the securities referred to herein in such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

The bond is not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a "Retail Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) No 2016/97 ("IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MIFID II; or (iii) not a Qualified Investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Company and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the Company has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Company. Actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

DIC Asset AG

Management Board



Contact:





Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Straße 20 - Maintor



60311 Frankfurt am Main

Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492



Email: ir@dic-asset.de