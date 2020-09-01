DGAP-PVR: MAX Automation SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. szeptember 01., kedd, 14:10







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MAX Automation SE







MAX Automation SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








01.09.2020 / 14:10



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: MAX Automation SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Breite Straße 29-31
PLZ: 40213
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Mitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Oliver Jaster
Geburtsdatum: 14.01.1970

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG
Orpheus Capital II GmbH Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.08.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 40,25 % 0,00 % 40,25 % 29.459.415
letzte Mitteilung 40,25 % 0,00 % 40,25 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)

0 11.858.737 0,00 % 40,25 %
Summe 11.858.737 40,25 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG 40,25 % % 40,25 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
LS Digital & Management Service GmbH & Co. KG 40,25 % % 40,25 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 40,25 % % 40,25 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 40,25 % % 40,25 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Gegenseitige Zurechnung der Stimmrechte zwischen der LS Digital & Management Service GmbH & Co. KG und der Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG aufgrund einer am 26. August 2020 in Kraft getretenen Stimmbindungsvereinbarung. 


Datum

31.08.2020














01.09.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.maxautomation.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1126101  01.09.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126101&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum