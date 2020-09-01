





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















01.09.2020 / 16:43









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Thomas

Nachname(n):

Ogilvie



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 7.280 Aktien im Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme an einem Belegschaftsaktienprogramm (Performance Share Plan)

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

38,01 EUR





276712,80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

38,01 EUR





276712,80 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



