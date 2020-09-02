



FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually in light of growing uncertainty over COVID-19 pandemic

- Invitation published for 29 September 2020, 10 a.m.

- Safety and health of all employees and shareholders are the top priority

- Unchanging, clear commitment to transparency and dialogue with all shareholders



Berlin, 2 September 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), experts in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes, will be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised representatives in light of the renewed growing uncertainty regarding stricter contact restrictions on account of rising COVID-19 infections. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 29 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

FP"s priority is the safety and health of all employees and shareholders. FP has been monitoring the situation closely over the last few weeks and, given that the situation is again worsening, sees a virtual Annual General Meeting as the only safe option. This decision has been made on the basis of the German Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic Under Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in audio and video format for duly registered shareholders and their authorised representatives via the restricted access AGM portal on the company"s website at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annual-shareholder-meeting. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the restricted access AGM portal, which will also be available on the day of the Annual General Meeting, or by post, fax or e-mail up to (and including) the day prior to the Annual General Meeting.

For additional information on the event, please see the company"s invitation to the Annual General Meeting that has been published online at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annual-shareholder-meeting and in the Federal Gazette.

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:



Mr Maik Laske



Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 296



E-mail: m.laske@francotyp.com



For all other enquiries:



Karl R. Thiel, Head of Corporate / Brand PR



Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123



E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:



The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP"s global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.