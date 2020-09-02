DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch

2020. szeptember 02., szerda, 09:01















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








02.09.2020 / 09:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sebastian
Nachname(n): Hirsch

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
57,75 EUR 11550,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
57,75 EUR 11550,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-09-01; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














02.09.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Deutschland
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



62499  02.09.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum