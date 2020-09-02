



Entering a new market segment - Berentzen Group takes over premium cider brand Goldkehlchen

















02.09.2020 / 10:06









Press release no. 20/2020

Haselünne, September 2, 2020 - The Berentzen Group is broadening its product portfolio by taking over Austrian premium cider brand Goldkehlchen.

"With Goldkehlchen, our entry into the cider segment will see us progress a unique premium product that wins over consumers not only with its taste and quality but also thanks to its modern and natural concept", explains Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. He goes on to say: "Modern cider and other ready-to-drink concepts are currently experiencing significant growth on the German and the international markets alike. As a relatively recent start-up, Goldkehlchen has clear growth potential and taps into both of these trends."

Cider is a new beverages segment for the Berentzen Group, Schwegmann says, which will be a perfect addition to the existing portfolio and highlights the Group"s commitment to its position as a broad-based beverages group. He says that the German market will focus on the Goldkehlchen flavours apple, apple-pear and cassis marketed in glass bottles without any bottle deposit. "For our recently reorganised sales team at Berentzen-Vivaris Vertriebs GmbH, Goldkehlchen poses an opportunity to progress the German cider market", says Schwegmann. He considers the domestic market in Austria to be especially important, but also sees potential on other international markets.

Made without any artificial ingredients, colours or sugar, the Goldkehlchen brand is also representative of the trend in favour of natural products made from locally sourced ingredients. It is produced in the Austrian state of Styria, or "Steiermark", using handpicked apples from the region and pears from the neighbouring Mostviertel district.

"This takeover also shows very clearly that we take our mission seriously. As a broad-based beverages group, we use our experience and enthusiasm to bring innovative and modern ideas for drinks to the markets and to fulfil our customers" wishes. We have always emphasised that part of our acquisition strategy could be to take over small, innovative "seedling" companies and then make them bigger. It is precisely this objective that we are now pursuing with Goldkehlchen", concludes Schwegmann.

About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

