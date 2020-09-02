DGAP-News: Entering a new market segment - Berentzen Group takes over premium cider brand Goldkehlchen
2020. szeptember 02., szerda, 10:06
Entering a new market segment
Haselünne, September 2, 2020 - The Berentzen Group is broadening its product portfolio by taking over Austrian premium cider brand Goldkehlchen.
"With Goldkehlchen, our entry into the cider segment will see us progress a unique premium product that wins over consumers not only with its taste and quality but also thanks to its modern and natural concept", explains Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. He goes on to say: "Modern cider and other ready-to-drink concepts are currently experiencing significant growth on the German and the international markets alike. As a relatively recent start-up, Goldkehlchen has clear growth potential and taps into both of these trends."
Cider is a new beverages segment for the Berentzen Group, Schwegmann says, which will be a perfect addition to the existing portfolio and highlights the Group"s commitment to its position as a broad-based beverages group. He says that the German market will focus on the Goldkehlchen flavours apple, apple-pear and cassis marketed in glass bottles without any bottle deposit. "For our recently reorganised sales team at Berentzen-Vivaris Vertriebs GmbH, Goldkehlchen poses an opportunity to progress the German cider market", says Schwegmann. He considers the domestic market in Austria to be especially important, but also sees potential on other international markets.
Made without any artificial ingredients, colours or sugar, the Goldkehlchen brand is also representative of the trend in favour of natural products made from locally sourced ingredients. It is produced in the Austrian state of Styria, or "Steiermark", using handpicked apples from the region and pears from the neighbouring Mostviertel district.
"This takeover also shows very clearly that we take our mission seriously. As a broad-based beverages group, we use our experience and enthusiasm to bring innovative and modern ideas for drinks to the markets and to fulfil our customers" wishes. We have always emphasised that part of our acquisition strategy could be to take over small, innovative "seedling" companies and then make them bigger. It is precisely this objective that we are now pursuing with Goldkehlchen", concludes Schwegmann.
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information is available at:
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1126477
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1126477 02.09.2020
