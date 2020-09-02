DGAP-NVR: GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG


GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








02.09.2020 / 12:23



Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany

  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 01 Sep 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:

Language: English
